10 Ways Surviving Christmas is Like Being On I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Once a year, an eclectic mix of people gather to participate in a grueling test of physical, mental and emotional strength. Tensions rise. Egos clash. Some threaten to walk out. Some do.

You see, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Christmas are basically the same thing. Still not convinced? Read on.

1. When they start playing Christmas music at the shops and you try to smile through the pain.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

2. When you start getting excited about all the festive food ahead.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

3. When you leave your Christmas shopping to the last minute.

im a celebrity get me out of here australia

4. When there are no boxes of chocolates left in the shop so now you have NOTHING to give Mum. #ChristmasRuined

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

5. When you find a box in another shop. #ChristmasSaved

im a celebrity get me out of here australia

6. When it’s time to try Nan’s homemade Christmas pudding.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

7. When you finally get that puppy/kitten/hyena you’ve always wanted.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

8. But your brother still gets a better present than you and you just can't deal.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

9. When you’re super full but there are five different desserts.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

10. When you realise your New Year’s Resolution is to get fit so you hit the gym hard.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! will return to TEN in 2016

    “We have only ever been popular… but now we are outstanding!”
    On Sunday night, Dylan Lewis was crowned the King of the so-called Aussie jungle after surviving weeks in camp.
    The winner of Season 8 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia has been crowned!
    On Thursday night, Poh Ling Yeow was the final celebrity ejected from the jungle ahead of Sunday’s Grand Finale.
    The power is now in your hands to crown the next queen or king of the jungle.