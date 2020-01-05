I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

10 Pledges Funds To Australian Bushfire Relief Effort

Network 10 to match celebrities’ charity proceeds in aid of those affected by the Australian bushfires.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! kicks off a brand new wildly entertaining season tonight, and while Chris, Julia and our intrepid celebs are all ready to bring you some jungle fun, everyone’s hearts are with those so dramatically impacted by the bushfire crisis in Australia.

In that spirit, Network 10 has pledged to match funds raised by our celebs for their chosen charities, in aid of the bushfire relief effort. That’s right, every dollar will be matched by 10 and go to those in need right here at home.

To find out more about how you can personally support the communities devastated by the crisis across Australia, head to 10 daily.

And we’ve got all the details about which charities our celebrities are playing for, and what they mean to them, for you right here.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns 7.30 tonight on 10 and 10 play

