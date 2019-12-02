Shows
iFish
Best Spots In New South Wales
Lifestyle
Details
After 500 episodes, hear what Paul has to say
Gone Fishin'
18 secs
What Is Your Spirit Animal
After 500 episodes, hear what Paul has to say
26 secs
Coolest Thing You Have Seen
After 500 episodes, hear what Paul has to say
28 secs
Scariest Moments On The Water
After 500 episodes, hear what Paul has to say
26 secs
Favourite Moments After 500 Episodes
After 500 episodes, hear what Paul has to say
19 secs
Top 3 Safety Tips
After 500 episodes, hear what Paul has to say
59 secs
After 14 Years What Has Changed
After 500 episodes, hear what Paul has to say
22 secs
Top 3 Fishing Hot Spots
After 500 episodes, hear what Paul has to say
27 secs
Biggest Mistake People Make
After 500 episodes, hear what Paul has to say
24 secs
Top 3 Things To Take Fishing
After 500 episodes, hear what Paul has to say
26 secs
Tips For Seasickness
After 500 episodes, hear what Paul has to say
2019
