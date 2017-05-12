Shows
Kids
Win
iFish
iFish Season 12
Lifestyle
Sneak peek from the new season
Gone Fishin'
34 secs
Scariest Moment
What has been Paul's scariest moment fishing?
31 secs
Longest Battle
What's been the toughest battle with a fish?
3 mins
Interview With Paul: Part 4
Our interview with Paul Worsteling
3 mins
Interview With Paul: Part 3
Our interview with Paul Worsteling
2 mins
Interview With Paul: Part 2
Our interview with Paul Worsteling
3 mins
Interview With Paul: Part 1
Our interview with Paul Worsteling
27 secs
Top 3 Camping Tips
Camping tips with Paul from iFish
49 secs
Top 3 Fishing Tips
Fishing tips with Paul from iFish
30 secs
Top 3 Fish To Eat
What are Paul's favourite fish to eat?
49 secs
Top 3 Fishing Destinations
Paul's favourite places to fish
2017
