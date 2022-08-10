Sign in to watch this video
I Shouldn't Be Alive - S3 Ep. 1
Documentary
Air Date: Mon 1 Feb 2021Expires: in 11 months
When an athlete falls down a canyon, she is trapped with horrific internal injuries.
Episodes
Season 3
About the Show
The award-winning docudrama series tells the extraordinary stories of ordinary people who found themselves in epic survival situations. First-person accounts from the survivors combine with re-enactments to bring back to life the emotional and physical journey they faced in their fight to stay alive.