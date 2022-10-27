Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman - S1 Ep. 1
Comedy
Air Date: Fri 20 Aug 2021Expires: in 3 months
Sarah sings a song about America and visits a conservative family in Louisiana.
Episodes
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 1
About the Show
Comedic genius Sarah Silverman is at it again with a new show that delivers hilarious comedy and at the same time works to spread the message that people should not be divided by their differences in beliefs.