I Love You, America

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman - S1 Ep. 1
MA15+ | Comedy

Air Date: Fri 20 Aug 2021Expires: in 3 months

Sarah sings a song about America and visits a conservative family in Louisiana.

Episodes

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 1

About the Show

Comedic genius Sarah Silverman is at it again with a new show that delivers hilarious comedy and at the same time works to spread the message that people should not be divided by their differences in beliefs.