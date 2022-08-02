Hunted

Rob and Stathi: Winners Interview
PG | Reality

Air Date: Tue 2 Aug 2022

Rob and Stathi both made it to the end as individuals and talk strategies, challenges and their proudest moments while on the run.

image-placeholder4 mins

Rob and Stathi: Winners Interview

image-placeholder3 mins

Jake's Exit Interview

Jake reflects on his time on the run and what he would’ve done differently.

image-placeholder3 mins

Matt’s Exit Interview

Matt reflects on the final moments before his capture by Team Alpha.

image-placeholder3 mins

Extended: Lavinia Becomes A Team Of One

After Nick is captured, Lavinia tries to figure out what to do next.

image-placeholder40 secs

Will Anyone Outrun The Hunters?

The Hunters are back on the task of chasing the remaining Fugitives after 14 days on the run. Hunted airs 7:30 Sunday – Tuesday on 10 and 10 play on demand.

image-placeholder2 mins

Meet Fugitives Stathi and Matt

Stathi and Matt plan to utilise their support network to remain undetected by the Hunters.

image-placeholder2 mins

Meet Fugitives Puneet and Kris

Puneet and Kris talk strategy, and how technology and planning will help them evade capture.

image-placeholder2 mins

Diary Cam: Derek

Derek tells us what went through his mind when he and Courtney were almost captured by the Ground Hunters.

Season 1