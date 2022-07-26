Hunted

Meet Fugitives Stathi and Matt
PG | Reality

Stathi and Matt plan to utilise their support network to remain undetected by the Hunters.

Home
Video Extras
FugitivesArticles
More

Extras

Advertisement
image-placeholder40 secs

Will Anyone Outrun The Hunters?

The Hunters are back on the task of chasing the remaining Fugitives after 14 days on the run. Hunted airs 7:30 Sunday – Tuesday on 10 and 10 play on demand.

image-placeholder2 mins

Meet Fugitives Stathi and Matt

Stathi and Matt plan to utilise their support network to remain undetected by the Hunters.

image-placeholder2 mins

Meet Fugitives Puneet and Kris

Puneet and Kris talk strategy, and how technology and planning will help them evade capture.

image-placeholder2 mins

Diary Cam: Derek

Derek tells us what went through his mind when he and Courtney were almost captured by the Ground Hunters.

image-placeholder2 mins

Derek and Courtney Exit Interview

Derek and Courtney reflect on the moments leading to their capture by the Hunted team.

image-placeholder1 mins

Are You Team Fugitive or Team Hunter?

Flying under the radar to avoid detection from the Hunters is no easy feat. Hunted airs 7:30 Sunday – Tuesday on 10 and 10 play on demand.

image-placeholder2 mins

Erina-Lea and Jess Exit Interview

Erina-Lea and Jess reflect on the highs and lows during their time as fugitives.

image-placeholder2 mins

Meet Fugitives Karen and Brittany

This Aunt and Niece duo tell us why the kindness of strangers will help them remain undetected by Hunted HQ.

Season 1