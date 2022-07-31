Extras
Extended: Lavinia Becomes A Team Of One
After Nick is captured, Lavinia tries to figure out what to do next.
Will Anyone Outrun The Hunters?
The Hunters are back on the task of chasing the remaining Fugitives after 14 days on the run. Hunted airs 7:30 Sunday – Tuesday on 10 and 10 play on demand.
Meet Fugitives Stathi and Matt
Stathi and Matt plan to utilise their support network to remain undetected by the Hunters.
Meet Fugitives Puneet and Kris
Puneet and Kris talk strategy, and how technology and planning will help them evade capture.
Diary Cam: Derek
Derek tells us what went through his mind when he and Courtney were almost captured by the Ground Hunters.
Derek and Courtney Exit Interview
Derek and Courtney reflect on the moments leading to their capture by the Hunted team.