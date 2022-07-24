Extras
Meet Fugitives Puneet and Kris
Puneet and Kris talk strategy, and how technology and planning will help them evade capture.
Diary Cam: Derek
Derek tells us what went through his mind when he and Courtney were almost captured by the Ground Hunters.
Derek and Courtney Exit Interview
Derek and Courtney reflect on the moments leading to their capture by the Hunted team.
Are You Team Fugitive or Team Hunter?
Flying under the radar to avoid detection from the Hunters is no easy feat. Hunted airs 7:30 Sunday – Tuesday on 10 and 10 play on demand.
Erina-Lea and Jess Exit Interview
Erina-Lea and Jess reflect on the highs and lows during their time as fugitives.
Meet Fugitives Karen and Brittany
This Aunt and Niece duo tell us why the kindness of strangers will help them remain undetected by Hunted HQ.