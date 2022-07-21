Are You Team Fugitive or Team Hunter?

Hunted

Flying under the radar to avoid detection from the Hunters is no easy feat. Hunted airs 7:30 Sunday – Tuesday on 10 and 10 play on demand.

image-placeholder1 mins

image-placeholder2 mins

Erina-Lea and Jess Exit Interview

Erina-Lea and Jess reflect on the highs and lows during their time as fugitives.

image-placeholder2 mins

Meet Fugitives Karen and Brittany

This Aunt and Niece duo tell us why the kindness of strangers will help them remain undetected by Hunted HQ.

image-placeholder1 mins

Diary Cam: Brittany

After her first day on the run, Brittany reflects on life as a fugitive.

image-placeholder2 mins

Meet Fugitives Nick and Lavinia

Nick and Lavinia talk strategy and putting their relationship to the test on Hunted before they head down the aisle.

image-placeholder1 mins

Meet Fugitives Jake and Rob

See how best friends Jake and Rob plan to combine their unique skills and outsmart the Hunted HQ team.

image-placeholder2 mins

Avoiding Detection: Staying One Step Ahead

Deputy Intelligence, Ben Owen and Lead Investigator, Graeme Simpfendorfer will use intelligence and analytics to keep one step ahead of the Fugitives.

image-placeholder3 mins

Avoiding Detection: Assembling The Best Team

Chief Hunter, Dr. David Craig tells us how his extensive experience and his elite group of specialists will successfully capture the Fugitives.

