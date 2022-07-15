Hunted Australia 2022: Meet The Hunters

It’s the most intense game of hide and seek you’ll ever witness, as nine pairs of ordinary Aussies turn into Fugitives on the run, trying to hide from a team of some of the best investigators formerly from the AFP, ADF, British Intelligence, special ops and private security.

If the Fugitives can disappear without a trace and remain undetected for 21 days and can reach the final extraction point, they’ll win a share of the $100,000 prize money. The only thing standing in their way are the very determined Hunters.

Meet the highly skilled team who’ll be doing their best to track down our Fugitives from Hunted HQ.

Dr David Craig - Chief

As a Detective Superintendent and Australian Federal Police (AFP) Agent with decades of experience, Dr David Craig led several high-profile investigations, including the 2005 Bali bombings investigation that tracked down South-East Asia’s most wanted terrorist, Dr. Azhari.

During his career, David also provided close personal protection for three Australian Prime Ministers and was deployed to a variety of countries and environments ranging from the jungles of East Timor (2001, United Nations) to the deserts of Afghanistan (2009-2010, NATO Forces).

Since retiring from the AFP in 2013, David has run his own covert operations consultancy, working both in Australia and abroad.

Ben Owen - Deputy, Intelligence

Former British Intelligence Officer, Ben Owen is an internationally recognised expert in surveillance and covert operations. Joining Hunted as Deputy, Intelligence, during his career Ben has gathered intelligence for some of the most high-profile manhunts in recent British history across a 10-year intelligence career.

Before this, Ben served in the British military as a sniper and was deployed across the globe, including during the Gulf War II aged 19.

A part of the Hunted UK team since the program’s inception in 2015, Ben brings an unrivalled understanding of what drives the Fugitives and effective tactics to track them down, having served as both Deputy Chief and then Chief of the award-winning UK series, stepping down as Chief after its fifth series. Ben was also UK Chief for Hunted’s third Celebrity series and was a Senior Analyst on the American adaptation of the show in 2017.

Dr Karla Lopez - Forensic Psychologist

With more than 20 years of experience, Karla has held senior psychologist roles within correctional, community health, prison and policing settings, including work for the Department of Justice and Victoria Police.

With a particular interest in risk assessment and offender management, across her career, Karla has specialised in the provision of workplace training in relation to evidence-based practice. She is passionate about mentoring fellow psychologists.

Reece Dewar OAM - Deputy, Operations

As Hunted’s Deputy, Operations, Reece Dewar OAM brings to the investigation a wealth of varied experience drawn from a highly-decorated 30-year career.

During 23 years spent with the Australian Defence Force in training and operational deployment, Reece served in the Special Operations Command for 12 of these years and was awarded the Order of Australia Medal for services to the Special Operations Community.

Following his retirement from the military, Reece served as an advisor to the United Arab Emirates Government in Special Operations, based in UAE for seven years. He has been responsible for the development of National Level Defence and Law Enforcement Capabilities within Australia and the Middle East and has significant experience in national security, operational management and training.

Upon returning to Australia in 2018, Reece became Venue Security Operations Coordinator for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games Corporation and has since established elite training firms providing niche capability training to law enforcement, military, security and executive firms.

Kerri Collins - Lead Intel Analyst

Kerri Collins brings over 24 years of experience as a senior intelligence professional in both law enforcement and private sectors, joining the team as Lead Intel Analyst on Hunted.

Experienced in working collaboratively with state and Commonwealth agencies, and having undertaken two significant international deployments, Kerri spent 13 years with the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission and was also an inaugural civilian criminal analyst for the Queensland Police Service in 1997.

To further complement her skills, Kerri was a specialist in the software space on tools to streamline formal investigative practices. Kerri’s exemplary analytical skills will bring an expert lens to the crucial function of intelligence gathering at Hunted HQ, following all leads to closely track and capture the Fugitives.

Jason Edelstein - Lead Cyber

Jason has worked in customer-facing cyber security consulting and internal risk management roles both locally and abroad for a range of leading global firms.

He joins Hunted from leading cyber security firm CyberCX, where, as Executive Director Security Testing and Assurance, he leads a 140-strong team of ethical hackers. The largest team of its type in the Asia Pacific region, services are rendered to private and public sector clients in assessing and managing cyber risk, responding to incidents and providing security training.

Graeme Simpfendorfer - Lead Investigator

Having worked on the front line of policing for 27 years, recently retired Victoria Police Detective Sergeant Graeme Simpfendorfer brings his nuanced skillset to Hunted HQ, with experience garnered across policing in both metropolitan Melbourne and regional North-East Victoria.

Used to dealing with highly stressful and dynamic situations across his career, Graeme’s work has spanned day-to-day policing, all the way through to the investigation, arrest and successful prosecution of armed robbery and homicide suspects.

Graeme has worked in the Homicide Squad, Drug Units, on Armed crime taskforces and with Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Units across a highly-decorated and dedicated career. Serving as Deputy Mayor for the City of Wodonga in regional Victoria, Graeme also runs an investigative consultancy.

