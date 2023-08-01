'A Terrible Judgement Call': Bayan Explains Why He Went Outside, Leading The Hunters To His And Eesha's Hiding Spot

On Monday night, Bayan and Eesha once again slipped past the Hunters, and while they had a general idea of their location they had no links to the apartment they had managed to secure for that afternoon.

Combing the area, multiple ground hunter teams were circling where they believed the pair to have been hiding around last. Meanwhile, Bayan was observing from the apartment building's balcony wondering if he had heard a suspicious noise. Going to investigate, Bayan found himself face-to-face with the Hunters.

"I'm sure there were thousands of people yelling at their TVs when I did that," Bayan laughed when asked what was going through his head when he left the apartment.

"After a few weeks on the run your nerves are frayed and shot, your mental state after weeks of being in a state of paranoia, stress, intense high pressure and high-risk scenarios, your judgement becomes clouded," he explained.

"We had done really, really well up to that point in maintaining a good state of mental resilience, but we had faced some significant challenges earlier that day and they had left us in a mental state that wasn't ideal.

"In hindsight, it was a terrible judgement call, I made a mistake and I apologise to Eesha. I apologise to all of our supporters who backed us from day one," he continued. "I feel like I let the team down, I'll cop that one on the chin."

Meanwhile, Eesha admits that she had no idea Bayan had even gone down to the street level and only found out by watching the episode on Monday night. As he ran back into the apartment the pair quickly realised they were trapped.

"I thought they'd break the door down," Eesha told 10 Play, "and there was no escape. That was the one apartment where we didn't have an escape route.

"Every place we went to, we'd see what our escape pathway was and, in that house, it was a third-floor apartment where the window didn't open far enough for us to get out," she explained.

"Once they started knocking on the door, that was it. Game over."

While the Hunters had visual confirmation of Bayan, they never actually saw Eesha who was still safely in the apartment, so the pair moved to a room in the back of the apartment and tried to formulate a plan.

"We went from panic to, 'How do I save myself at least?'" Eesha said, and the pair admitted that it was a full 20 minutes before Bayan actually opened the door to the Hunters, trying to convince them that he had split with Eesha and she had taken a taxi an hour earlier.

"Hiding under the bed is probably not the best, but we just had to do what we had to do with the resources that we had," she added.

With Eesha's background as an entrepreneur, she approached the run from a technology standpoint, using the tech and resources she already utilises in her business towards the hunt. Bayan's background in the military and policing meant his approach was more focused on their strategy and tactics as well as training any accomplices.

The pair had been so overly cautious that, had it not been for Bayan's one lapse in judgement, they are absolutely certain they would have made it all the way to the extraction point.

"We did so many things right," Eesha said, "even if you do 50 things right [but] if you do one thing wrong you get caught."

"We would have made it to extraction," Bayan agreed. "If it wasn't for my dumb decision-makin, we would have made it.

"It's easy for people to sling mud from the sidelines, it's very different when you're actually in the moment," he added. "I'm sure everyone in the country is shouting at their television going, 'Why would you do that?' But when you're in the heat of the moment, it's a different story."

"We had 15 really good days," Eesha agreed, "[The Hunters] had no idea where we were, they were clueless. They had to go all the way back to day one.

"You can do everything right, and then one little thing is going to cost you the game, and I think that's what happened to us. One mistake was our entire downfall and unravelled everything we had done," she said.

"This is a real David vs Goliath story," Bayan reflected. "No one expects a fugitive to come out victorious. The Hunters have all the manpower, resources, qualifications, experience, everything -- us fugitives have none of those things. They took everything away from us and we were left with a pair of running shoes and a backpack to survive on."

While they may not have made it to the final extraction point like they had wanted, both Bayan and Eesha said the once-in-a-lifetime experience was one they look back on with so much fondness.

"I think Hunted was one of the best things I've ever done in my life," Eesha said. "It's hard to describe, it was incredible [and] I had so much fun."

"It was exhilarating and an eye-opening experience," Bayan added. "It had highs and lows, but it was amazing and fun at the same time."

Now that their time on the run has come to an end, both Bayan and Eesha promised that this wouldn't be the end of their story, promising much more on their social media in the near future.

As for the hunt, with just a handful of fugitives remaining the pressure is mounting for the clean sweep of captures the chief promised. But will they capture all the teams before they're able to make it to the final extraction point?

Hunted continues, Sunday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 Play.