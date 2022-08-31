Hunted USA

Hunted USA - S1 Ep. 1
PG | Reality

Air Date: Thu 1 Sep 2022

Nine teams of two go on the run as fugitives from highly skilled investigators with 250,000 on the line for each team that can last 28 days without being captured.

Episodes

Season 1

About the Show

Nine pairs of fugitives compete in a real-life manhunt, evading former CIA, FBI, and US agents for 28 days. If they stay off grid and disappear in today's vast digital world they'll scoop $250,000.