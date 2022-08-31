Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Hunted USA - S1 Ep. 1
Reality
Air Date: Thu 1 Sep 2022
Nine teams of two go on the run as fugitives from highly skilled investigators with 250,000 on the line for each team that can last 28 days without being captured.
Episodes
Episodes
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 1
About the Show
Nine pairs of fugitives compete in a real-life manhunt, evading former CIA, FBI, and US agents for 28 days. If they stay off grid and disappear in today's vast digital world they'll scoop $250,000.