Hunted UK - S6 Ep. 5

Episodes
S6 Ep. 1
Dumped on a beach on the Isle of Wight in a gale, can the fugitives make it to the mainland intact and begin their escape?
S6 Ep. 3
The hunters set a trap for Katie and Liam. Sarah breaks cover for her kids. And the hunters get a tip-off on Shoba and Amarinder from a member of the public.
S6 Ep. 4
Hunter HQ have a plan to draw James and Nathan into the open using a beloved pet. With their mum's 60th due, Abi and Grace risk it all to get close to her on the big day.
S6 Ep. 5
Five fugitives remain. Abi and Grace risk a visit home. Nathan and James are forced into plain view on public transport. And an audacious Sarah takes the fight to the Hunters.