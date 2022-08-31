Hunted UK

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Hunted UK - S6 Ep. 2
PG | Reality

Air Date: Wed 31 Aug 2022

Nathan and James lure the hunters to a fake rendezvous. Can the hunted outwit the hunter? In Wales, Meurig's in a tight spot. And a deleted text leaves Katie and Liam exposed.

Episodes

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder47 mins

S6 Ep. 1

Dumped on a beach on the Isle of Wight in a gale, can the fugitives make it to the mainland intact and begin their escape?

image-placeholder47 mins

S6 Ep. 2

Nathan and James lure the hunters to a fake rendezvous. Can the hunted outwit the hunter? In Wales, Meurig's in a tight spot. And a deleted text leaves Katie and Liam exposed.

image-placeholder47 mins

S6 Ep. 3

The hunters set a trap for Katie and Liam. Sarah breaks cover for her kids. And the hunters get a tip-off on Shoba and Amarinder from a member of the public.

image-placeholder47 mins

S6 Ep. 4

Hunter HQ have a plan to draw James and Nathan into the open using a beloved pet. With their mum's 60th due, Abi and Grace risk it all to get close to her on the big day.

image-placeholder47 mins

S6 Ep. 5

Five fugitives remain. Abi and Grace risk a visit home. Nathan and James are forced into plain view on public transport. And an audacious Sarah takes the fight to the Hunters.

image-placeholder47 mins

S6 Ep. 6

The clock's ticking. The fugitives have just 48 hours to make it to a remote Scottish island and win the prize. With the hunters in aerial pursuit, this is going down to the wire.

Season 6