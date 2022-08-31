Hunted UK

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Hunted UK - S5 Ep. 5
M | Reality

Air Date: Wed 31 Aug 2022

The Hunters are in hot pursuit of Dan. Jess and Ella come back in from out of the cold, but is their hometown now a hostile environment? And are Hayley and Dan really out of range?

Episodes

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder47 mins

S5 Ep. 1

Jess and Ella are totally lost in Bristol. At Hunter HQ, Ben clocks Mervyn for an easy target. Until they uncover the pensioner's secret past.

image-placeholder47 mins

S5 Ep. 2

As the hunters close in on Jess and Ella, ex-military intelligence officer Mervyn takes a huge risk.

image-placeholder47 mins

S5 Ep. 3

Jess and Ella are running scared in rural Yorkshire. Ben and Rob bid to get one step ahead using an Xbox.

image-placeholder47 mins

S5 Ep. 4

Dan lands in a friendly Cheshire neighbourhood. But can he trust his new friends? Desperately missing her dog, Hayley risks capture by trying to meet up with her pup.

image-placeholder47 mins

S5 Ep. 5

The Hunters are in hot pursuit of Dan. Jess and Ella come back in from out of the cold, but is their hometown now a hostile environment? And are Hayley and Dan really out of range?

image-placeholder47 mins

S5 Ep. 6

With extraction day closing in, the Hunters will stop at nothing for a clean sweep.

Season 5