Hunted UK - S5 Ep. 1

Episodes
S5 Ep. 1
Jess and Ella are totally lost in Bristol. At Hunter HQ, Ben clocks Mervyn for an easy target. Until they uncover the pensioner's secret past.
S5 Ep. 2
As the hunters close in on Jess and Ella, ex-military intelligence officer Mervyn takes a huge risk.
S5 Ep. 3
Jess and Ella are running scared in rural Yorkshire. Ben and Rob bid to get one step ahead using an Xbox.
S5 Ep. 4
Dan lands in a friendly Cheshire neighbourhood. But can he trust his new friends? Desperately missing her dog, Hayley risks capture by trying to meet up with her pup.
S5 Ep. 5
The Hunters are in hot pursuit of Dan. Jess and Ella come back in from out of the cold, but is their hometown now a hostile environment? And are Hayley and Dan really out of range?