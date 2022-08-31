Hunted UK

Hunted UK - S5 Ep. 1
M | Reality

Air Date: Wed 31 Aug 2022

Jess and Ella are totally lost in Bristol. At Hunter HQ, Ben clocks Mervyn for an easy target. Until they uncover the pensioner's secret past.

47 mins

S5 Ep. 1

47 mins

S5 Ep. 2

As the hunters close in on Jess and Ella, ex-military intelligence officer Mervyn takes a huge risk.

47 mins

S5 Ep. 3

Jess and Ella are running scared in rural Yorkshire. Ben and Rob bid to get one step ahead using an Xbox.

47 mins

S5 Ep. 4

Dan lands in a friendly Cheshire neighbourhood. But can he trust his new friends? Desperately missing her dog, Hayley risks capture by trying to meet up with her pup.

47 mins

S5 Ep. 5

The Hunters are in hot pursuit of Dan. Jess and Ella come back in from out of the cold, but is their hometown now a hostile environment? And are Hayley and Dan really out of range?

47 mins

S5 Ep. 6

With extraction day closing in, the Hunters will stop at nothing for a clean sweep.

Season 5