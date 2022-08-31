Hunted UK - S2 Ep. 3

Episodes
S2 Ep. 1
Fugitive Nick begins his tentative journey by bicycle, while teammates Anna and Elizabeth head off to the countryside, and amputee veterans Kirk and Jeremy waste no time in their daring mission.
S2 Ep. 2
Ten days in and the hunters are feeling frustrated following one daring escape. Anna and Elizabeth start to panic, while Hamish and Mikaela struggle with keeping a low profile.
S2 Ep. 3
As the halfway mark approaches the pressure is on. Chief Bleksley deploys tracker dogs and aerial drones.
S2 Ep. 4
The investigation takes an intensively psychological turn, with mind games and paranoia setting in.
S2 Ep. 5
The remaining fugitives' time on the run is edging towards the finish line as they try to stay undetected to win a share of the prize.