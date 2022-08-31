Hunted UK

Hunted UK - S2 Ep. 2
M | Reality

Air Date: Wed 31 Aug 2022

Ten days in and the hunters are feeling frustrated following one daring escape. Anna and Elizabeth start to panic, while Hamish and Mikaela struggle with keeping a low profile.

Episodes

image-placeholder56 mins

S2 Ep. 1

Fugitive Nick begins his tentative journey by bicycle, while teammates Anna and Elizabeth head off to the countryside, and amputee veterans Kirk and Jeremy waste no time in their daring mission.

image-placeholder47 mins

S2 Ep. 2

image-placeholder48 mins

S2 Ep. 3

As the halfway mark approaches the pressure is on. Chief Bleksley deploys tracker dogs and aerial drones.

image-placeholder48 mins

S2 Ep. 4

The investigation takes an intensively psychological turn, with mind games and paranoia setting in.

image-placeholder48 mins

S2 Ep. 5

The remaining fugitives' time on the run is edging towards the finish line as they try to stay undetected to win a share of the prize.

image-placeholder48 mins

S2 Ep. 6

In a nail-biting series finale, the Hunters have just days to track down the remaining fugitives. Will any of them manage to escape and win?

Season 2