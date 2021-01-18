Hughesy Gets Ready To Tackle All Of 2021’s Problems With Help From Some Mates

When Hughesy, We Have A Problem returns on Monday, 8 February at 8.30pm, the hilarious host will be joined each week by two of the country’s funniest.

Becky Lucas and Nazeem Hussain will be there every week alongside Hughesy to crush all of life’s biggest problems.

We can all agree that 2020 was… quite the year, and things don’t seem to be slowing down in 2021. Thankfully our trio will be there to dole out solutions to all things great and small.

From pandemics to polite ways to get out of your 400th Zoom drinks, there’s no panel in the country better suited to help solve all our problems (and give us a few laughs along the way).

Nazeem’s work has seen him nominated for the Helpmann Award for Best Comedy Performer twice, his show Legally Brown nominated for Most Outstanding Comedy at the Logies and in 2008 won MCIF’s Best Newcomer award. He also managed to survive the African jungle, reaching the finale of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Becky has written for some of the best Aussie comedy series including Matt Okine’s The Other Guy and Josh Thomas’ Please Like Me. In 2019 she became the first Australian female to feature on Conan O’Brien’s late-night show when she made her US television debut.

They’ll be joining the king of problem-solving, Dave Hughesy Hughes as they tackle everything 2021 has to throw at us.

Hughesy, We Have A Problem returns Monday, 8 February at 8.30pm on 10 and 10 play