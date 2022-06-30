Hughesy, We Have A Problem

Marking his return to 10 and WIN Network in a hosting role, beloved comedian Hughesy wants to take the problems experienced by everyday Australians – the big, small and the incredibly awkward – and turn them into working solutions.

From how to handle infidelity to solving who gets to hold the television remote, there is no problem too big, small, funny or difficult for Hughesy and the team to tackle.

Each episode, Hughesy is joined by four of Australia’s funniest comedians who offer searingly honest and hilarious insights as they help untangle the messiness of modern life.