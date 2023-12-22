How We Roll

How We Roll - S1 Ep. 3
PG | Comedy

Air Date: Thu 21 Dec 2023

Tom tries the hardwood hustle and considers selling his prized baseball card collection to make some bonus cash so he can treat Jen, who's been working extra hours at the salon to make ends meet.

Episodes

Season 1

About the Show

A comedy inspired by the life of Tom Smallwood, who gets laid off from his factory job and makes the extraordinary decision to follow his dream of becoming a professional bowler.