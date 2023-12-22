Sign in to watch this video
How We Roll - S1 Ep. 3
Comedy
Air Date: Thu 21 Dec 2023
Tom tries the hardwood hustle and considers selling his prized baseball card collection to make some bonus cash so he can treat Jen, who's been working extra hours at the salon to make ends meet.
Episodes
Season 1
About the Show
A comedy inspired by the life of Tom Smallwood, who gets laid off from his factory job and makes the extraordinary decision to follow his dream of becoming a professional bowler.