How To Stay Married Returns For A New Season

Did Reese Witherspoon Ever Call?

Emily Butler (Lisa McCune) was hoping her book "My Sh*t Husband" would be a big success. What she wasn't hoping for, was for Greg (Peter Helliar) to turn it into an empire.

Has it caused more trouble than it's worth? Did Reese Witherspoon ever call? And just what is cricket legend Adam Gilchrist doing here?

All will be revealed when How To Stay Married returns on Tuesday, 4 May

When Greg shows off his newfound celebrity status at school, he meets perfect parent and President of the Parents and Friends Committee, Luna Keys (Casey Donovan). Becoming overly involved in primary school politics, Greg's rivalry with Luna sees her beating him at every turn.

