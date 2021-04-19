How To Stay Married

How To Stay Married Returns For A New Season

How To Stay Married Season 3 Premieres May 4th

Did Reese Witherspoon Ever Call?

Emily Butler (Lisa McCune) was hoping her book "My Sh*t Husband" would be a big success. What she wasn't hoping for, was for Greg (Peter Helliar) to turn it into an empire.

Has it caused more trouble than it's worth? Did Reese Witherspoon ever call? And just what is cricket legend Adam Gilchrist doing here?

All will be revealed when How To Stay Married returns on Tuesday, 4 May at 8.30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

When Greg shows off his newfound celebrity status at school, he meets perfect parent and President of the Parents and Friends Committee, Luna Keys (Casey Donovan). Becoming overly involved in primary school politics, Greg's rivalry with Luna sees her beating him at every turn.

Before the new season starts, binge every episode of season 2 on 10 play.

How To Stay Married.

Premieres Tuesday, 4 May At 8.30pm.

Only on 10 and 10 play on demand.

Ian Smith Says His Rapping Priest Isn't One Of The 'Stodgy Old Farts'

Aussie icon Ian Smith gives us the low-down on Father Michael the rapping priest, as he guest stars on How To Stay Married.
'The Whole Scene Was Just A Kerfuffle': Casey Donovan Reveals The Word That Broke Peter Helliar

Joining the cast of How To Stay Married for Season 3, Casey Donovan says there was one scene she and her co-stars struggled to get through.
Gorgi Coghlan's Surprise Cameo In 'How To Stay Married'

The Project host and performer put a unique spin on a classic for the latest episode of the Aussie comedy.
Peter Helliar Reveals His Secret Weapon For Season 3 Of How To Stay Married

The series creator, writer, director and star teases what’s to come for the Butler family.
10 play Drops 10 Series In 10 days

Embrace your self-isolation… Because we’ve got your cabin fever covered!