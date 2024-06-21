Sign in to watch this video
How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days
Movies
Air Date: Thu 13 Jun 2024
A ladies man bets that he can make a woman fall in love with him in 10 days. Unfortunately for him, he falls in love with a woman who has just been assigned an article: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.
2003
About the Show
Andie, a magazine writer, meets her date Benjamin, a marketing executive, after she decides to write a special column while he makes a bet. Unaware of their real intentions, they fall in love.