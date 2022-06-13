Hot In Cleveland

Hot in Cleveland - S6 Ep. 1
PG | Comedy

Air Date: Fri 25 Dec 2020

Joy is torn between marrying Mitch, Simon or Bob. Elka tries to bring film jobs to Cleveland.

Season 6

About the Show

When three best friends from LA discover that they are still considered desirable in Cleveland, they decide to stay. They rent a house that happens to come with a very feisty caretaker.