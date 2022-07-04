For detectives, the key to solving the toughest homicides lies somewhere within the final 24 hours of the victim’s life. Homicide: Hours to Kill is a true-crime documentary series that follows determined investigators as they piece together events during this critical window to reconstruct the timeline of the murder, unlock the motive, and identify the perpetrator.

From jealous spouses and obsessed stalkers to buried secrets and smoking guns, each episode is a deadly puzzle where viewers follow every step of the pulse-pounding search.