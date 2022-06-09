Sign in to watch this video
Hollyoaks - S26 Ep. 1
Drama
Air Date: Wed 1 Dec 2021
Expires: in 6 months
Jack has big plans for his future with Breda, but Goldie and Mercedes aren't impressed.
Season 26
About the Show
The iconic British soap, set in and around the fictional Chester suburb of Hollyoaks, follows the lives, loves, and careers of a group of teenage friends and their families as they graduate through school and college into the world of work.