Shows
Shows
10 News First
10 Sport
10 Trending
Catch Up On...
The Bridge Australia
The Bridge Australia
I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!
I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!
Bondi Rescue
Bondi Rescue
Featured TV Shows
MasterChef
Bondi Rescue
I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!
Australian Survivor
Taskmaster
The Project
The Bachelor
Jamie's One-Pan Wonders
Claremont: A Killer Among Us
The Challenge Australia
Shows By Genre
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Documentary
Drama
Kids
Lifestyle
Light Entertainment
Movies
News
Reality
Sport
Thriller
View All Shows
Live TV
TV Guide
News & Sport
10 News First
10 Sport
10 Trending
National
Sydney
The Project
Studio 10
View All News
Sport
Football
A-League
A-League Women
Bellator
Formula 1
Socceroos
View All Sports
The Coronation: 10 News First Special Presentation Live
MasterChef Australia To Air This Sunday
Jock Zonfrillo Dies Aged 46
Jock Zonfrillo has lit up Aussie screens for almost four years as a loveable co-host on MasterChef Australia. The celebrity chef died, aged 46.
I’m A Celebrity 2023: Liz Ellis Crowned Queen Of The Jungle
View All Trending
Kids
Win
Henry Danger
Henry Danger - S4 Ep. 19
G
|
Kids
Details
Expires:
in 5 days
Dr. Minyak challenges Captain Man to a Spelling Bee.
Add to my Shows
Share
Episodes
Articles
Kids Hub
Home
Episodes
22 mins
S4 Ep. 22 - Up The Stairs!
When a local celebrity chef comes to Junk-N-Stuff to do his live show, Kid Danger and Captain Man are forced to hike a half a mile up the Man Stairs so they can be on the show.
22 mins
S4 Ep. 21 - Thumb War Part 2
The Thumb Buddies return from space and are intent on getting revenge against Captain Man and Kid Danger.
22 mins
S4 Ep. 20 - Captain Man-Kini
When a new internet celebrity is causing havoc in Swellview, Captain Man has to body swap with Frankini to infiltrate his secret lair.
22 mins
S4 Ep. 19 - Spelling Bee Hard
Dr. Minyak challenges Captain Man to a Spelling Bee.
21 mins
S4 Ep. 18 - Meet Cute Crush
Henry and Ray try to help Piper carry out a "meet cute" with a new boy she likes from school.
22 mins
S4 Ep. 17 - Diamonds Are For Heather
Kid Danger and Captain Man are called to the Swellview Museum of Stools and Jewels to protect the rare Neal Diamond from being stolen.
22 mins
S4 Ep. 16 - Toddler Invasion
When The Toddler takes control of the Man Cave, Charlotte and Jasper have to find a way to sneak into the Man Cave and free Kid Danger and Captain Man.
21 mins
S4 Ep. 15 - Henry's Frittle Problem
When Henry's dad gets an offer for a new job in Bordertown, Henry and Ray go undercover to try and stop Henry's dad from getting the job and prevent Henry from having to move.
22 mins
S4 Ep. 14 - Saturday Night Lies
When Ray runs into an ex-girlfriend, he tries to impress her by pretending that Henry, Charlotte, and Jasper are his children.
Advertisement
Featured Content
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 4
More from 10