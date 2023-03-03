Shows
Henry Danger
Henry Danger - S4 Ep. 19
G
|
Kids
Details
Expires:
in 8 days
Dr. Minyak challenges Captain Man to a Spelling Bee.


Episodes
Articles
Kids Hub
Home
Episodes
22 mins
S4 Ep. 9 - Rubber Duck
When Ray accidentally destroys Henry's dad's prized remote control car, they throw a manicure/pedicure party to raise money to fix it.
21 mins
S4 Ep. 10 - Budget Cuts
When the Vice Mayor cuts Captain Man and Kid Danger's budget to build a high speed railway in Swellview, Captain Man and Kid Danger must figure out creative ways to save money.
21 mins
S4 Ep. 11 - Toon In For Danger
When Henry and Ray get a copy of the new Kid Danger and Captain Man cartoon and see that it's horrible, they must hurry to fix the cartoon before the big premiere party.
22 mins
S4 Ep. 12 - Car Trek
Charlotte's birthday road trip to see the Boo Man Group perform gets sidetracked by a Captain Man and Kid Danger emergency.
22 mins
S4 Ep. 13 - Thumb War Part 1
Captain Man and Kid Danger get jealous when a new crime-fighting team emerges in Swellview.
22 mins
S4 Ep. 14 - Saturday Night Lies
When Ray runs into an ex-girlfriend, he tries to impress her by pretending that Henry, Charlotte, and Jasper are his children.
21 mins
S4 Ep. 15 - Henry's Frittle Problem
When Henry's dad gets an offer for a new job in Bordertown, Henry and Ray go undercover to try and stop Henry's dad from getting the job and prevent Henry from having to move.
22 mins
S4 Ep. 16 - Toddler Invasion
When The Toddler takes control of the Man Cave, Charlotte and Jasper have to find a way to sneak into the Man Cave and free Kid Danger and Captain Man.
22 mins
S4 Ep. 17 - Diamonds Are For Heather
Kid Danger and Captain Man are called to the Swellview Museum of Stools and Jewels to protect the rare Neal Diamond from being stolen.
21 mins
S4 Ep. 18 - Meet Cute Crush
Henry and Ray try to help Piper carry out a "meet cute" with a new boy she likes from school.
Season 4
