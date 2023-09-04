Henry Danger - S3 Ep. 8

Episodes
S3 Ep. 12 - Space Invaders Part 1
When Captain Man and Kid Danger find out that an astronaut from Swellview has been taken hostage aboard the Space Station, they use Schwoz's "Love Shuttle" to blast off into space.
S3 Ep. 11 - Dodging Danger
When Henry uses his new super power to compete in a Dodge-A-Leen tournament, Ray, Schwoz, and Charlotte go undercover to teach Henry a lesson.
S3 Ep. 8 - Hour Of Power Part 2
When Drex, a criminal who just escaped from Swellview prison, embarrasses Kid Danger and traps Captain Man in a helmet, Kid Danger must use the help of Schwoz to gain a super power and defeat Drex.
S3 Ep. 7 - Hour Of Power Part 1
S3 Ep. 6 - Gas Or Fail
When Captain Man finds himself trapped underground, Henry must devise a way to sneak out of his school’s standardised testing to save Ray.
S3 Ep. 5 - Mouth Candy
Jasper’s enthusiasm in crime fighting leads him to send Captain Man and Kid Danger into incidents that are not crimes.
S3 Ep. 4 - The Trouble With Frittles
Captain Man and Kid Danger find themselves in the middle of a debate over what is Swellview’s favourite snack and tensions rise.