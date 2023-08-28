Henry Danger

Henry Danger - S3 Ep. 3
G | Kids

When Charlotte's invention for The Gizmo Show is accidentally destroyed and then rebuilt, Charlotte worries that the attention she gets could expose Kid Danger and Captain Man’s secret identity.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 4 - The Trouble With Frittles

Captain Man and Kid Danger find themselves in the middle of a debate over what is Swellview’s favourite snack and tensions rise.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 3 - Scream Machine

23 mins

S3 Ep. 2 - Love Muffin

When Captain Man suddenly announces he’s getting married, Henry and Charlotte go searching for answers only to discover that things are not as they seem.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 1 - A Fiñata Full Of Death Bugs

When a dangerous piñata ends up at a kid’s birthday party, Kid Danger and Captain Man must go undercover and step in before it’s too late.

Season 3