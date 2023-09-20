Henry Danger - S3 Ep. 20

Henry Danger

Episodes

image-placeholder
21 mins

S3 Ep. 20 - Live And Dangerous: Part 2

Frankini has announced his plan to unmask Kid Danger & Captain Man. Charlotte, Schwoz, Jasper and Piper must snap into action to stop Frankini before Kid Danger & Captain Man's identities are revealed

image-placeholder
21 mins

S3 Ep. 19 - Live And Dangerous: Part 1

Captain Man and Kid Danger are invited by a famous internet celebrity to attend his party, but when they arrive, they discover the party is not what it appeared to be.

image-placeholder
21 mins

S3 Ep. 18 - Balloons Of Doom

When Dr. Minyak takes the Man Fans hostage, Captain Man and Kid Danger have to find a way to rescue them without Dr. Minyak seeing them move.

image-placeholder
21 mins

S3 Ep. 17 - Stuck In Two Holes

Whaaaat"!" Captain Man and Kid Danger are each stuck in a hole"!" Charlotte and Jasper better go help, 'cuz Schwoz is takin' a bean bath!

image-placeholder
21 mins

S3 Ep. 16 - Swellview’s Got Talent

After discovering contestants on Swellview's Got Talent are losing consciousness, Captain Man and Kid Danger enlist the help of Charlotte and Schwoz in order to find out what is causing the mischief.

image-placeholder
21 mins

S3 Ep. 15 - License To Fly

Ray agrees to let Henry fly his helicopter, but it's too much for Ray when he starts to act like a nervous parent. Charlotte, Jasper, and Piper find a cotton candy machine in Junk-N-Stuff.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S3 Ep. 14 - Double Date Danger

When Miss Shapen’s niece, Noelle, comes into town and chooses Jasper over Henry, Henry discovers that Noelle has much bigger plans than just going out to dinner with Jasper.

image-placeholder
21 mins

S3 Ep. 13 - Space Invaders Part 2

On the Space Station Captain Man & Kid Danger discover a little girl is the one who has taken the astronauts hostage.

Season 3