Henry Danger - S3 Ep. 20

Episodes
S3 Ep. 20 - Live And Dangerous: Part 2
Frankini has announced his plan to unmask Kid Danger & Captain Man. Charlotte, Schwoz, Jasper and Piper must snap into action to stop Frankini before Kid Danger & Captain Man's identities are revealed
S3 Ep. 19 - Live And Dangerous: Part 1
Captain Man and Kid Danger are invited by a famous internet celebrity to attend his party, but when they arrive, they discover the party is not what it appeared to be.
S3 Ep. 18 - Balloons Of Doom
When Dr. Minyak takes the Man Fans hostage, Captain Man and Kid Danger have to find a way to rescue them without Dr. Minyak seeing them move.
S3 Ep. 17 - Stuck In Two Holes
Whaaaat?!? Captain Man and Kid Danger are each stuck in a hole?!? Charlotte and Jasper better go help, 'cuz Schwoz is takin' a bean bath!