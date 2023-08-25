Henry Danger - S3 Ep. 2

Episodes
S3 Ep. 4 - The Trouble With Frittles
Captain Man and Kid Danger find themselves in the middle of a debate over what is Swellview’s favourite snack and tensions rise.
S3 Ep. 3 - Scream Machine
When Charlotte's invention for The Gizmo Show is accidentally destroyed and then rebuilt, Charlotte worries that the attention she gets could expose Kid Danger and Captain Man’s secret identity.
S3 Ep. 2 - Love Muffin
When Captain Man suddenly announces he’s getting married, Henry and Charlotte go searching for answers only to discover that things are not as they seem.