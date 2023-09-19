Henry Danger - S3 Ep. 19

Episodes
S3 Ep. 19 - Live And Dangerous: Part 1
Captain Man and Kid Danger are invited by a famous internet celebrity to attend his party, but when they arrive, they discover the party is not what it appeared to be.
S3 Ep. 18 - Balloons Of Doom
When Dr. Minyak takes the Man Fans hostage, Captain Man and Kid Danger have to find a way to rescue them without Dr. Minyak seeing them move.
S3 Ep. 17 - Stuck In Two Holes
Whaaaat"!" Captain Man and Kid Danger are each stuck in a hole"!" Charlotte and Jasper better go help, 'cuz Schwoz is takin' a bean bath!
S3 Ep. 16 - Swellview’s Got Talent
After discovering contestants on Swellview's Got Talent are losing consciousness, Captain Man and Kid Danger enlist the help of Charlotte and Schwoz in order to find out what is causing the mischief.
S3 Ep. 15 - License To Fly
Ray agrees to let Henry fly his helicopter, but it's too much for Ray when he starts to act like a nervous parent. Charlotte, Jasper, and Piper find a cotton candy machine in Junk-N-Stuff.
S3 Ep. 14 - Double Date Danger
When Miss Shapen’s niece, Noelle, comes into town and chooses Jasper over Henry, Henry discovers that Noelle has much bigger plans than just going out to dinner with Jasper.
S3 Ep. 13 - Space Invaders Part 2
On the Space Station Captain Man & Kid Danger discover a little girl is the one who has taken the astronauts hostage.