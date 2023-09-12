Henry Danger - S3 Ep. 14

Episodes
S3 Ep. 16 - Swellview’s Got Talent
After discovering contestants on Swellview's Got Talent are losing consciousness, Captain Man and Kid Danger enlist the help of Charlotte and Schwoz in order to find out what is causing the mischief.
S3 Ep. 15 - License To Fly
Ray agrees to let Henry fly his helicopter, but it's too much for Ray when he starts to act like a nervous parent. Charlotte, Jasper, and Piper find a cotton candy machine in Junk-N-Stuff.
S3 Ep. 14 - Double Date Danger
When Miss Shapen’s niece, Noelle, comes into town and chooses Jasper over Henry, Henry discovers that Noelle has much bigger plans than just going out to dinner with Jasper.
S3 Ep. 13 - Space Invaders Part 2
On the Space Station Captain Man & Kid Danger discover a little girl is the one who has taken the astronauts hostage.
S3 Ep. 12 - Space Invaders Part 1
When Captain Man and Kid Danger find out that an astronaut from Swellview has been taken hostage aboard the Space Station, they use Schwoz's "Love Shuttle" to blast off into space.
S3 Ep. 11 - Dodging Danger
When Henry uses his new super power to compete in a Dodge-A-Leen tournament, Ray, Schwoz, and Charlotte go undercover to teach Henry a lesson.
S3 Ep. 8 - Hour Of Power Part 2
When Drex, a criminal who just escaped from Swellview prison, embarrasses Kid Danger and traps Captain Man in a helmet, Kid Danger must use the help of Schwoz to gain a super power and defeat Drex.