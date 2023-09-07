Henry Danger

Henry Danger - S3 Ep. 11
G | Kids

When Henry uses his new super power to compete in a Dodge-A-Leen tournament, Ray, Schwoz, and Charlotte go undercover to teach Henry a lesson.

Episodes
ArticlesKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
22 mins

S3 Ep. 12 - Space Invaders Part 1

When Captain Man and Kid Danger find out that an astronaut from Swellview has been taken hostage aboard the Space Station, they use Schwoz's "Love Shuttle" to blast off into space.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S3 Ep. 11 - Dodging Danger

When Henry uses his new super power to compete in a Dodge-A-Leen tournament, Ray, Schwoz, and Charlotte go undercover to teach Henry a lesson.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S3 Ep. 8 - Hour Of Power Part 2

When Drex, a criminal who just escaped from Swellview prison, embarrasses Kid Danger and traps Captain Man in a helmet, Kid Danger must use the help of Schwoz to gain a super power and defeat Drex.

image-placeholder
24 mins

S3 Ep. 7 - Hour Of Power Part 1

When Drex, a criminal who just escaped from Swellview prison, embarrasses Kid Danger and traps Captain Man in a helmet, Kid Danger must use the help of Schwoz to gain a super power and defeat Drex.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S3 Ep. 6 - Gas Or Fail

When Captain Man finds himself trapped underground, Henry must devise a way to sneak out of his school’s standardised testing to save Ray.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S3 Ep. 5 - Mouth Candy

Jasper’s enthusiasm in crime fighting leads him to send Captain Man and Kid Danger into incidents that are not crimes.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S3 Ep. 4 - The Trouble With Frittles

Captain Man and Kid Danger find themselves in the middle of a debate over what is Swellview’s favourite snack and tensions rise.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S3 Ep. 3 - Scream Machine

When Charlotte's invention for The Gizmo Show is accidentally destroyed and then rebuilt, Charlotte worries that the attention she gets could expose Kid Danger and Captain Man’s secret identity.

Season 3