Henry Danger - S3 Ep. 1

Episodes
S3 Ep. 8 - Hour Of Power Part 2
When Drex, a criminal who just escaped from Swellview prison, embarrasses Kid Danger and traps Captain Man in a helmet, Kid Danger must use the help of Schwoz to gain a super power and defeat Drex.
S3 Ep. 7 - Hour Of Power Part 1
S3 Ep. 6 - Gas Or Fail
When Captain Man finds himself trapped underground, Henry must devise a way to sneak out of his school's standardised testing to save Ray.
S3 Ep. 5 - Mouth Candy
Jasper's enthusiasm in crime fighting leads him to send Captain Man and Kid Danger into incidents that are not crimes.
S3 Ep. 4 - The Trouble With Frittles
Captain Man and Kid Danger find themselves in the middle of a debate over what is Swellview's favourite snack and tensions rise.
S3 Ep. 3 - Scream Machine
When Charlotte's invention for The Gizmo Show is accidentally destroyed and then rebuilt, Charlotte worries that the attention she gets could expose Kid Danger and Captain Man's secret identity.
S3 Ep. 2 - Love Muffin
When Captain Man suddenly announces he's getting married, Henry and Charlotte go searching for answers only to discover that things are not as they seem.