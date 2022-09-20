Henry Danger - S2 Ep. 7

Episodes
S2 Ep. 7 - Secret Beef
With an invitation to Swellview's most exclusive restaurant, Henry decides to bring his boss, Ray, but finds it more complicated than expected.
S2 Ep. 6 - The Time Jerker
When Kid Danger and Captain Man battle the Time Bandit, Kid Danger accidentally falls into the Time Bandit's time machine and relives the same day over again.
S2 Ep. 5 - Captain Man: On Vacation
Ray has trusted Henry and Charlotte with protecting Swellview while he's out of town at his cousin's wedding. Problems arise when they find themselves having to handle things on their own.
S2 Ep. 4 - Henry and The Woodpeckers
When Piper's basketball coach quits, Henry becomes the coach of Piper's team. As he tries to whip the team into shape, he is challenged by the League Board and its unorthodox rules.
S2 Ep. 3 - ONE Henry, Three Girls: Part 2
Henry's plans for the Swellview Junior High School dance are complicated when he must also appear as Kid Danger. Things come to a head at the ball and Kid Danger is forced to make a dramatic decision.
S2 Ep. 2 - ONE Henry, Three Girls: Part 1
While trying to capture The Mad Granny, an old grandmother who keeps terrorising Captain Man at public appearances, Henry is forced to juggling his work life and his romantic life.
S2 Ep. 1 - The Beat Goes On
With the return on Dr. Minyak, Henry finds himself in danger when he realises that the evil doer has transformed his best friend into a super strong being set to capture Kid Danger and Captain Man.