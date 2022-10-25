Henry Danger - S2 Ep. 6

Episodes
S2 Ep. 6 - The Time Jerker
When Kid Danger and Captain Man battle the Time Bandit, Kid Danger accidentally falls into the Time Bandit's time machine and relives the same day over again.
S2 Ep. 5 - Captain Man: On Vacation
Ray has trusted Henry and Charlotte with protecting Swellview while he's out of town at his cousin's wedding. Problems arise when they find themselves having to handle things on their own.
S2 Ep. 4 - Henry and The Woodpeckers
When Piper's basketball coach quits, Henry becomes the coach of Piper's team. As he tries to whip the team into shape, he is challenged by the League Board and its unorthodox rules.
S2 Ep. 3 - ONE Henry, Three Girls: Part 2
Henry's plans for the Swellview Junior High School dance are complicated when he must also appear as Kid Danger. Things come to a head at the ball and Kid Danger is forced to make a dramatic decision.
S2 Ep. 19 - I Know Your Secret
Henry gets a series of mysterious notes from someone and worries that this person may know his secret identity.
S2 Ep. 18 - Danger and Thunder - Part 2
Captain Man, Kid Danger and Phoebe Thunderman infiltrate a secret villain meeting in Swellview where the villains plan to destroy Captain Man and Kid Danger.
