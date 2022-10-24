Henry Danger - S2 Ep. 4

Episodes
S2 Ep. 4 - Henry and The Woodpeckers
When Piper's basketball coach quits, Henry becomes the coach of Piper's team. As he tries to whip the team into shape, he is challenged by the League Board and its unorthodox rules.
S2 Ep. 3 - ONE Henry, Three Girls: Part 2
Henry's plans for the Swellview Junior High School dance are complicated when he must also appear as Kid Danger. Things come to a head at the ball and Kid Danger is forced to make a dramatic decision.
S2 Ep. 19 - I Know Your Secret
Henry gets a series of mysterious notes from someone and worries that this person may know his secret identity.
S2 Ep. 18 - Danger and Thunder - Part 2
Captain Man, Kid Danger and Phoebe Thunderman infiltrate a secret villain meeting in Swellview where the villains plan to destroy Captain Man and Kid Danger.
S2 Ep. 17 - Danger and Thunder - Part 1
S2 Ep. 16 - Twin Henrys
Henry has Schwoz's shape-shifting android fill in for him at a family dinner so he can watch the MMA fight of the year with Charlotte and Ray.
S2 Ep. 15 - Ox Pox
When Piper gets a mysterious illness, Captain Man must travel back in time to the 1700s to find the only cure.