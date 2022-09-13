Henry Danger - S2 Ep. 2

Episodes
S2 Ep. 2 - ONE Henry, Three Girls: Part 1
While trying to capture The Mad Granny, an old grandmother who keeps terrorising Captain Man at public appearances, Henry is forced to juggling his work life and his romantic life.
S2 Ep. 1 - The Beat Goes On
With the return on Dr. Minyak, Henry finds himself in danger when he realises that the evil doer has transformed his best friend into a super strong being set to capture Kid Danger and Captain Man.
S2 Ep. 19 - I Know Your Secret
Henry gets a series of mysterious notes from someone and worries that this person may know his secret identity.
S2 Ep. 18 - Danger and Thunder - Part 2
Captain Man, Kid Danger and Phoebe Thunderman infiltrate a secret villain meeting in Swellview where the villains plan to destroy Captain Man and Kid Danger.
S2 Ep. 17 - Danger and Thunder - Part 1
S2 Ep. 16 - Twin Henrys
Henry has Schwoz's shape-shifting android fill in for him at a family dinner so he can watch the MMA fight of the year with Charlotte and Ray.