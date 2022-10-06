Henry Danger - S2 Ep. 19

Episodes
S2 Ep. 19 - I Know Your Secret
Henry gets a series of mysterious notes from someone and worries that this person may know his secret identity.
S2 Ep. 18 - Danger and Thunder - Part 2
Captain Man, Kid Danger and Phoebe Thunderman infiltrate a secret villain meeting in Swellview where the villains plan to destroy Captain Man and Kid Danger.
S2 Ep. 17 - Danger and Thunder - Part 1
Captain Man, Kid Danger and Phoebe Thunderman infiltrate a secret villain meeting in Swellview where the villains plan to destroy Captain Man and Kid Danger.
S2 Ep. 16 - Twin Henrys
Henry has Schwoz's shape-shifting android fill in for him at a family dinner so he can watch the MMA fight of the year with Charlotte and Ray.
S2 Ep. 15 - Ox Pox
When Piper gets a mysterious illness, Captain Man must travel back in time to the 1700s to find the only cure.
S2 Ep. 14 - Grave Danger
When Ray starts behaving strangely, Henry and Charlotte investigate and are surprised to discover what's been causing it.
S2 Ep. 13 - Opposite Universe
Henry and Charlotte are transported into a universe where Ray and Schwoz are evil and want to destroy Piper. They must stop Evil Ray and Evil Schwoz and figure out how to get back to their universe.