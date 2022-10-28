Henry Danger - S2 Ep. 12

Episodes
S2 Ep. 12 - Text, Lies, and Video
When a video of Henry and Ray transforming into Kid Danger and Captain Man gets out, Henry must go to great lengths to get it back so that his secret identity isn't revealed.
S2 Ep. 11 - Indestructible Henry, Part 2
When Henry gets an unexpected side-effect from going through the Densiziter, he must hide the side-effect from his family at dinner while the gang works to help Henry return to his normal self.
S2 Ep. 10 - Indestructible Henry, Part 1
When Kid Danger is almost badly injured on a mission, Henry decides to go through the Densitizer and become indestructible. But things don't turn out quite the way Henry hopes they will.
S2 Ep. 9 - Christmas Danger
When Captain Man gets arrested for committing a petty crime, he is forced to spend Christmas in jail. Henry and Charlotte must try to help Captain Man have a good Christmas in jail.
S2 Ep. 8 - Henry's Jelly
After Jasper is lauded for being a local hero, Henry becomes jealous that Kid Danger is the one getting thanks while Henry himself gets nothing.
S2 Ep. 7 - Secret Beef
With an invitation to Swellview's most exclusive restaurant, Henry decides to bring his boss, Ray, but finds it more complicated than expected.
S2 Ep. 6 - The Time Jerker
When Kid Danger and Captain Man battle the Time Bandit, Kid Danger accidentally falls into the Time Bandit's time machine and relives the same day over again.