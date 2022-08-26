Henry Danger - S2 Ep. 12

Episodes
S2 Ep. 18 - Danger and Thunder - Part 2
Captain Man, Kid Danger and Phoebe Thunderman infiltrate a secret villain meeting in Swellview where the villains plan to destroy Captain Man and Kid Danger.
S2 Ep. 17 - Danger and Thunder - Part 1
Captain Man, Kid Danger and Phoebe Thunderman infiltrate a secret villain meeting in Swellview where the villains plan to destroy Captain Man and Kid Danger.
S2 Ep. 16 - Twin Henrys
Henry has Schwoz's shape-shifting android fill in for him at a family dinner so he can watch the MMA fight of the year with Charlotte and Ray.
S2 Ep. 15 - Ox Pox
When Piper gets a mysterious illness, Captain Man must travel back in time to the 1700s to find the only cure.
S2 Ep. 14 - Grave Danger
When Ray starts behaving strangely, Henry and Charlotte investigate and are surprised to discover what's been causing it.
S2 Ep. 13 - Opposite Universe
Henry and Charlotte are transported into a universe where Ray and Schwoz are evil and want to destroy Piper. They must stop Evil Ray and Evil Schwoz and figure out how to get back to their universe.
S2 Ep. 12 - Text, Lies, and Video
When a video of Henry and Ray transforming into Kid Danger and Captain Man gets out, Henry must go to great lengths to get it back so that his secret identity isn't revealed.