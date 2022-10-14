Henry Danger

Henry Danger - S2 Ep. 10
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

When Kid Danger is almost badly injured on a mission, Henry decides to go through the Densitizer and become indestructible. But things don't turn out quite the way Henry hopes they will.

Episodes
Articles10 play KidsHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 11 - Indestructible Henry, Part 2

When Henry gets an unexpected side-effect from going through the Densiziter, he must hide the side-effect from his family at dinner while the gang works to help Henry return to his normal self.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 10 - Indestructible Henry, Part 1

When Kid Danger is almost badly injured on a mission, Henry decides to go through the Densitizer and become indestructible. But things don't turn out quite the way Henry hopes they will.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 9 - Christmas Danger

When Captain Man gets arrested for committing a petty crime, he is forced to spend Christmas in jail. Henry and Charlotte must try to help Captain Man have a good Christmas in jail.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 8 - Henry's Jelly

After Jasper is lauded for being a local hero, Henry becomes jealous that Kid Danger is the one getting thanks while Henry himself gets nothing.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 7 - Secret Beef

With an invitation to Swellview's most exclusive restaurant, Henry decides to bring his boss, Ray, but finds it more complicated than expected.

image-placeholder28 mins

S2 Ep. 6 - The Time Jerker

When Kid Danger and Captain Man battle the Time Bandit, Kid Danger accidentally falls into the Time Bandit's time machine and relives the same day over again.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 5 - Captain Man: On Vacation

Ray has trusted Henry and Charlotte with protecting Swellview while he's out of town at his cousin's wedding. Problems arise when they find themselves having to handle things on their own.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 4 - Henry and The Woodpeckers

When Piper's basketball coach quits, Henry becomes the coach of Piper's team. As he tries to whip the team into shape, he is challenged by the League Board and its unorthodox rules.

Season 2