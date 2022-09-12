Henry Danger - S2 Ep. 1

Episodes
S2 Ep. 1 - The Beat Goes On
With the return on Dr. Minyak, Henry finds himself in danger when he realises that the evil doer has transformed his best friend into a super strong being set to capture Kid Danger and Captain Man.
S2 Ep. 19 - I Know Your Secret
Henry gets a series of mysterious notes from someone and worries that this person may know his secret identity.
S2 Ep. 18 - Danger and Thunder - Part 2
Captain Man, Kid Danger and Phoebe Thunderman infiltrate a secret villain meeting in Swellview where the villains plan to destroy Captain Man and Kid Danger.
S2 Ep. 17 - Danger and Thunder - Part 1
S2 Ep. 16 - Twin Henrys
Henry has Schwoz's shape-shifting android fill in for him at a family dinner so he can watch the MMA fight of the year with Charlotte and Ray.