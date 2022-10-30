Henry Danger - S2 Ep. 18

Episodes
S2 Ep. 18 - Danger and Thunder - Part 2
Captain Man, Kid Danger and Phoebe Thunderman infiltrate a secret villain meeting in Swellview where the villains plan to destroy Captain Man and Kid Danger.
S2 Ep. 1 - The Beat Goes On
With the return on Dr. Minyak, Henry finds himself in danger when he realises that the evil doer has transformed his best friend into a super strong being set to capture Kid Danger and Captain Man.
S2 Ep. 12 - Text, Lies, and Video
When a video of Henry and Ray transforming into Kid Danger and Captain Man gets out, Henry must go to great lengths to get it back so that his secret identity isn't revealed.
S2 Ep. 11 - Indestructible Henry, Part 2
When Henry gets an unexpected side-effect from going through the Densiziter, he must hide the side-effect from his family at dinner while the gang works to help Henry return to his normal self.
S2 Ep. 10 - Indestructible Henry, Part 1
When Kid Danger is almost badly injured on a mission, Henry decides to go through the Densitizer and become indestructible. But things don't turn out quite the way Henry hopes they will.
S2 Ep. 9 - Christmas Danger
When Captain Man gets arrested for committing a petty crime, he is forced to spend Christmas in jail. Henry and Charlotte must try to help Captain Man have a good Christmas in jail.
S2 Ep. 8 - Henry's Jelly
After Jasper is lauded for being a local hero, Henry becomes jealous that Kid Danger is the one getting thanks while Henry himself gets nothing.