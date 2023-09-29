Danny Dyer stars as Steve Cameron, an ex-pat who emigrated to Australia when he was young with his best friend Brad Fisher, played by Darren McMullen.

Later in life, the two men and their families meet up for their annual vacation in the Victorian highlands, but tensions ratchet up as news drops that a bushfire may be heading towards their location. As the two families are stuck together under mounting pressure, long-held secrets and lies are revealed which threaten to break friendships forever.